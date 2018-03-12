Boy accidentally shoots, kills 9-year-old sister

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ/WISN/CNN) – The parents of a 9-year-old girl were arrested after she was killed in an accidental shooting, her brother the one who fired the gun.

Police say 9-year-old Miyanna D. Jelks was shot in the family home Saturday afternoon. The girl’s brother, who is a minor, accidentally pulled the trigger on her.

Miyanna was brought to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Family and friends remember Miyanna as a smart, engaging, young girl.

“I’m definitely going to miss her. I’m definitely not ready, you know – I’m not ready for this at all,” family friend Jay Jones said.

A memorial filled with balloons, flowers and stuffed animals is growing outside the home.

The 9-year-old’s parents, a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, were arrested on multiple charges. Her brother was taken to the Milwaukee County Children’s Court Center.

Investigators have not yet released information about how the boy got ahold of the gun or what led up to the shooting.

Jones says this isn’t the first time the children’s father has been in trouble with the law, but he doesn’t believe the father knew there was a gun inside the home.

Seven children lived in the home with their parents, according to Jones.

Milwaukee Police say they will present the case to the district attorney’s office for review in the coming days.

