Boy accidentally shoots, kills 9-year-old sister

Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.Full Story >
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.Full Story >
Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.Full Story >
Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.Full Story >
Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.Full Story >
Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.Full Story >
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.Full Story >
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.Full Story >
Only the pilot was able to escape the Sunday night crash after the aircraft flipped upside down in the water, officials said.Full Story >
Only the pilot was able to escape the Sunday night crash after the aircraft flipped upside down in the water, officials said.Full Story >