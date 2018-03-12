Family files lawsuit over lost embryos at Ohio hospital

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio family has filed a class action lawsuit against the hospital where officials estimate about 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged by a storage tank malfunction.
Amber and Elliott Ash, of Bay Village, say they had two embryos stored at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center's suburban fertility clinic after Elliott's cancer diagnosis in 2003. The couple has a 2-year-old son conceived through in-vitro fertilization, and hoped to bring him a genetic sibling.
The couple says their embryos are now no longer viable.
The hospital issued an apology after the unexplained malfunction caused temperatures inside the storage tank to rise. UH officials say the lawsuit will not affect an ongoing independent review into the malfunction.
The Ash family is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.Full Story >
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.Full Story >
Information that has not been made public yet prompted Mayor John Cranley to ask City Manager Harry Black to resign, the vice mayor said Monday.Full Story >
Information that has not been made public yet prompted Mayor John Cranley to ask City Manager Harry Black to resign, the vice mayor said Monday.Full Story >
Another Cincinnati City Councilman voiced support for the city manager Sunday, two days after City Hall sources say Mayor John Cranley demanded Harry Black resign.Full Story >
Another Cincinnati City Councilman voiced support for the city manager Sunday, two days after City Hall sources say Mayor John Cranley demanded Harry Black resign.Full Story >
We could see some snow showers late tonight into early Tuesday as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.Full Story >
We could see some snow showers late tonight into early Tuesday as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.Full Story >
Cincinnati District 1 Police are looking for three suspects who may have been involved in a West End shooting SundayFull Story >
Cincinnati District 1 Police are looking for three suspects who may have been involved in a West End shooting SundayFull Story >