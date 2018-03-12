Money stolen from donation box for slain officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.

The theft was reported at Average Joe's Pub and Grill in Columbus Saturday. Employees say they had collected a few hundred dollars for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering, but the box ended up empty at closing.

Manager Briana Braver tells WSYX-TV surveillance footage captured the suspect pulling money out and spending it. A police investigation is ongoing.

Morelli and Joering were fatally shot after entering a Westerville home Feb. 10. Thirty-year-old Quentin Smith has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with their deaths.

