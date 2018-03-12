Passenger plane crashes, catches fire at Kathmandu airport

An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.Full Story >
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchFull Story >
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreFull Story >
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsFull Story >
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseFull Story >
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsFull Story >
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksFull Story >
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanFull Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandFull Story >
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleFull Story >
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceFull Story >
