Group urges Ohio school boards to push for safety funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio School Boards Association is asking districts to adopt a resolution that calls school violence "an epidemic" and advocates for the government to prioritize and better fund school safety efforts following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month.
The draft resolution says that students and teachers shouldn't have to fear injury or death at school, and that districts need help to prevent school violence.
School boards that pass the resolution would be urging state and federal lawmakers to better fund school safety measures, school employee training on responding to violence, and enhanced mental health services and substance abuse treatment. The resolution also would urge lawmakers, the governor and the president to balance the safety of students and teachers with citizens' right to have firearms.
