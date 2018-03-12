Authorities: Dead 4-year-old was burned, emaciated, bruised

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.
WEWS-TV reports the child was taken Sunday afternoon from a Euclid (YOO'-klihd) apartment complex to a local hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Authorities didn't immediately release further details about the child or how the injuries occurred. Fire officials say there was no fire at the apartment complex.
The death is under investigation.
Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.Full Story >
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.Full Story >
Information that has not been made public yet prompted Mayor John Cranley to ask City Manager Harry Black to resign, the vice mayor said Monday.Full Story >
Information that has not been made public yet prompted Mayor John Cranley to ask City Manager Harry Black to resign, the vice mayor said Monday.Full Story >
Another Cincinnati City Councilman voiced support for the city manager Sunday, two days after City Hall sources say Mayor John Cranley demanded Harry Black resign.Full Story >
Another Cincinnati City Councilman voiced support for the city manager Sunday, two days after City Hall sources say Mayor John Cranley demanded Harry Black resign.Full Story >
We could see some snow showers late tonight into early Tuesday as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.Full Story >
We could see some snow showers late tonight into early Tuesday as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.Full Story >
Cincinnati District 1 Police are looking for three suspects who may have been involved in a West End shooting SundayFull Story >
Cincinnati District 1 Police are looking for three suspects who may have been involved in a West End shooting SundayFull Story >