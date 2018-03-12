Babysitter accused of abusing child who was left brain dead

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Lindsay Partin was arrested Friday in Hamilton and jailed on assault and child-endangering charges. It wasn't clear whether she had an attorney ahead of her anticipated arraignment on Monday.

The injured child, Hannah Wesche, was taken to a children's hospital in Cincinnati. Authorities haven't released details about her injuries or how she was hurt.

Hannah's father, Jason Wesche, told WXIX-TV that doctors concluded the toddler was brain dead.

He tells WLWT-TV that he had been taking the girl to Partin's Hanover Township home for months.

