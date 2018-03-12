Babysitter accused of abusing child who was left brain dead

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Lindsay Partin was arrested Friday in Hamilton and jailed on assault and child-endangering charges. It wasn't clear whether she had an attorney ahead of her anticipated arraignment on Monday.
The injured child, Hannah Wesche, was taken to a children's hospital in Cincinnati. Authorities haven't released details about her injuries or how she was hurt.
Hannah's father, Jason Wesche, told WXIX-TV that doctors concluded the toddler was brain dead.
He tells WLWT-TV that he had been taking the girl to Partin's Hanover Township home for months.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
