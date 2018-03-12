Cincinnati government turmoil: Mayor wants city manager out

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati's city government is in turmoil after the mayor reportedly sought the city manager's resignation.
Officials were returning Monday to City Hall after news reports Friday that Mayor John Cranley met with City Manager Harry Black and asked him to resign. Black declined to comment during a public event Saturday.
If Black refuses to resign, Cranley would need support from a majority of the nine-member council to fire Black. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports it is unclear whether Cranley would have the council votes to do that.
Black complained last week that "rogue elements" in the police department were trying to undermine him and Police Chief Eliot Isaac. An assistant police chief was forced to retire early but will receive some $400,000 in pay and benefits.
Black was hired in 2014.
