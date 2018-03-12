S Korean firm joins Ohio effort to build petrochemical plant

By BY MARK GILLISPIE and JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) says a major South Korean industrial plant builder has joined Ohio's effort to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical plant.
Kasich on Monday called the partnership between Seoul-based Daelim (day-LIHM') Industrial and Thailand's PTT Global Chemical a "game-changer" for the proposed ethane "cracker" in eastern Ohio's Belmont County.
Discussed for years, the facility would convert ethane, a byproduct of natural gas drilling, into an ingredient for producing plastics.
JobsOhio, Ohio's privatized economic development office, has provided $19 million to the project. Officials say it would create thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of permanent positions.
PTT says it's invested about $100 million so far on engineering and design.
According to its website, Daelim is South Korea's oldest construction company and an expert in petrochemical technology.
