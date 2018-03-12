Caesars contesting $50M fee for 2 Indiana casino licenses

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is threatening to drop plans for building a new on-land casino in southern Indiana while arguing it shouldn't be forced to pay a $50 million state fee for acquiring two horse track casinos near Indianapolis.
Las Vegas-based Caesars announced in November it would pay $1.7 billion to buy Hoosier Park in Anderson and Indiana Grand near Shelbyville.
The Indianapolis Business Journal reports Caesars argues the state fee for transferring those casino licenses shouldn't apply and has told the Indiana Gaming Commission it's reconsidering a $90 million project for building an on-land casino to replace the riverboat at its Horseshoe Southern Indiana casino near Louisville, Kentucky.
The gaming commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June, when it is expected to review the Caesars-Centaur deal.
Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Monday struggle is real, especially the Monday after Daylight Saving Time went into effect. Good news for those with heavy eyes, Monday is National Napping Day.Full Story >
The Monday struggle is real, especially the Monday after Daylight Saving Time went into effect. Good news for those with heavy eyes, Monday is National Napping Day.Full Story >
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.Full Story >
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.Full Story >
We could see some snow showers late tonight into early Tuesday as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.Full Story >
We could see some snow showers late tonight into early Tuesday as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.Full Story >
Information that has not been made public yet prompted Mayor John Cranley to ask City Manager Harry Black to resign, the vice mayor said Monday.Full Story >
Information that has not been made public yet prompted Mayor John Cranley to ask City Manager Harry Black to resign, the vice mayor said Monday.Full Story >
Another Cincinnati City Councilman voiced support for the city manager Sunday, two days after City Hall sources say Mayor John Cranley demanded Harry Black resign.Full Story >
Another Cincinnati City Councilman voiced support for the city manager Sunday, two days after City Hall sources say Mayor John Cranley demanded Harry Black resign.Full Story >