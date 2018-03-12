Shhh! How to stream March Madness when the boss isn't around

By ANICK JESDANUN
AP Technology Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - The March Madness tournament can mean finding ways to sneak in games when the boss isn't looking.
All 67 games in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament will be available online, although many require a password through your cable or satellite TV subscription. CBS won't require a password for the 21 games it's televising, but it won't air the Final Four this year.
Changes this year include a special stream to get the hot moments live when multiple games are played simultaneously during the first round.
On desktops and laptops, the March Madness website will have a "boss button." One click replaces the game with a fake screenshot of a search engine, spreadsheet or PowerPoint-like app.
