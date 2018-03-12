Areas of Appalachia see up to 15 inches of snow

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Snow has blanketed areas of West Virginia and Kentucky, causing slick roads, school closures and power outages.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tony Edwards early morning snow showers on Monday dropped as much as 15 inches in a narrow band stretching from central Kentucky through southern West Virginia. Edwards said outside that band, other areas of southern West Virginia saw 1-4 inches of snow.

He says most snow showers should taper off by afternoon and temperatures are expected to rise above freezing in most of West Virginia. He says the snow likely won't stick around for long because "the March sun will melt things off pretty quick."

Meanwhile, National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Moulton says higher elevations of eastern Tennessee are expected to get 1-3 inches of snow.

