Catching Z's: Monday is National Napping Day

The Monday struggle is real, especially the Monday after Daylight Saving Time went into effect.

Good news for those with heavy eyes, Monday is National Napping Day.

National Day Calendar says Napping Day is observed every day on the day after the return of daylight saving time.

The website says that the way to observe the sleepy holiday is to take a relaxing snooze and use the official hashtag to post on social media about your nap.

National Napping Day was created by a Boston University professor and his wife, the website says.

So catch those z's, have wonderful dreams, and be ready to tackle the rest of the week Tuesday.

