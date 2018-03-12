Second lady Karen Pence to visit Cincinnati Children's

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, will be coming to the Tri-State to visit Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Tuesday morning.

According to a media advisory, she will be meeting with patients who have participated in art therapy and music therapy. She will also meet with art therapists, music therapists, and members of the hospital staff.

On Feb. 5, First lady Melania Trump visited with doctors at Cincinnati's Children's Hospital to speak about the opioid epidemic.

[Melania Trump meets patients at Children's Hospital]

She not only met with doctors to hear about negative effects the drugs have on newborns, but she also visited with young patients.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.