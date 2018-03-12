Living in luxury: 15 of the most expensive homes for sale in the Tri-State

Who doesn’t dream of a life of luxury?

For those who like the finer things in life, the Tri-State area has a multitude of mansions to feast your eyes and wallets on.

For those who can afford it, and for those destined to day dream about lounging in luxury, here’s a look at 15 properties that rank as some of the most expensive homes in the area.

In Cincinnati, six beds, 12 baths, and more than 20.5 thousand square feet can be yours. If you have just under $7.5 million to spend.

The extravagant home on Camargo Road, listed as a ‘Chateau’ sits on more than five acres of land and features a wine cellar, theater, and exercise room.

If $7 million is out of your price range, how does $3.2 million sound?

Cincinnati’s Indian Hill offers an estate set on five acres that could be your dream home, or just your dream if that’s your thing.

The so-called ‘French Manor’ features five bedrooms, eight baths, and more than eight and a half square feet of living space.

Cincinnati also boasts a ‘magnificent French Country Manor’ to feast your elegant tastes on.

The listing price is about $2.2 million for the home that features five beds, six baths, and just under eight thousand square feet.

For those living near the Kenwood Mall in Indian Hill, there’s a big brick house just waiting to welcome you home for the price of almost $1.9 million.

The more than seven and a half square foot home features six beds and seven baths, on a more than three-acre lot that includes a pool.

If your tastes are more ‘old school’ you can take it all the way back with a home listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Wyoming home on Oliver Road features 10 beds, seven baths, and more than 20 thousand square feet in space.

The stone mansion also has antique features that include original tilework and carriage house, and nine fire places.

Space can also be a factor and that’s what you would get if you dropped $1.7 million on this Whisperinghill Drive home.

The five bed, seven bath mansion sits on five acres of land.

The home also features a bar, exercise room, theater, pool, and spa.

For $1.6 million, you can lounge in luxury in a five bed, six bath home with just under five thousand square feet of space.

The listing says the home on Miami Road was renovated in 2017 and features a private drive back off the street.

Cincinnatians with dream of living in the Clippingers’ could do so by shelling out $1.5 million.

The home on South Clippinger Drive features five beds, six baths, and more than five thousand square feet of space.

‘Bright and airy’ is how the listing describes the almost $1.6 million mansion on Taft Place in Cincinnati.

The more than seven thousand square foot home sits on a private hill top with five beds and six baths, features marble floors and a two-story family room.

Indian Hill once again makes the list, this time with a $1.4 million home on Old Hickory Lane.

The four bed, eight bath, five thousand square foot home includes an in-ground heated pool and a heated indoor sports arena.

If a backyard oasis is on your must-have dream list, you’ll want to check out this mansion on Taft Place.

The home is listed at $1.4 million with five beds and six baths.

The home boasts floor to ceiling windows and a pool and spa.

For those with tastes that are more modern, there’s a home on Shadyglen Road for sale that would only cost you around $1.4 million.

The four bed, four bath, four thousand square foot home features a five car garage, carriage house, and culinary kitchen.

For you city-slickers, Cincinnati has a listing for just under $1.3 million in the heart of Mt. Adams.

The home on Fuller Street has three beds, four baths, and five thousand square feet of living space.

Hyde Park is also one of the areas in Cincinnati boasting large luxurious homes.

There is a five bed, 6 bath, Tudor on Edwards Road listed for $1.3 million.

Down in Kentucky on Meadow Stable Lane in Union, there’s a ranch style home listed for $1.2 million.

If outdoor living is your thing, this home might just be your dream.

The listing includes a heated salt water pool, hot tub, granite wet bar, built in grill, and fire pit.

Anyone in the market for one of these high-end homes can check out their listings on Zillow.

