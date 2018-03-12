Wife of lawmaker who killed himself withdraws from election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The wife of a former Kentucky lawmaker who killed himself after facing sexual assault allegations has withdrawn from the GOP primary.
Rebecca Johnson says she made the decision to spend more time with her family and her ministry after "much prayer and deliberation." Johnson had been trying to win the seat once held by her husband, Dan Johnson.
Kentucky secretary of state's office spokesman Bradford Queen says Johnson's name will still appear on the May 22 primary ballot, but any votes for her will not be counted. Thomas Huff is now the only Republican candidate in the race.
Rebecca Johnson was the GOP nominee in a special election last month to fulfill the remainder of Dan Johnson's term. But she lost to Democrat Linda Belcher by nearly 37 percentage points.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.Full Story >
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.Full Story >
Who doesn’t dream of a life of luxury? For those who like the finer things in life, the tri-state area has a multitude of mansions to feast your eyes and wallets on.Full Story >
Who doesn’t dream of a life of luxury? For those who like the finer things in life, the tri-state area has a multitude of mansions to feast your eyes and wallets on.Full Story >
Organizers are announcing the headliners for the 2018 Cincinnati Music Festival on Monday. The festival is planned for July 26-28 at Paul Brown Stadium.Full Story >
Organizers are announcing the headliners for the 2018 Cincinnati Music Festival on Monday. The festival is planned for July 26-28 at Paul Brown Stadium.Full Story >
Skyline Chili customers can celebrate the "luck of the Irish" soon when restaurants serve up green noodles.Full Story >
Skyline Chili customers can celebrate the "luck of the Irish" soon when restaurants serve up green noodles.Full Story >