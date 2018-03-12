Kentucky city agrees to pay exonerated man $7.5 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A man who filed suit against a Kentucky city for wrongful arrest and imprisonment after being exonerated of murder has reached a settlement for $7.5 million.
Attorneys for Kerry Porter, who spent 11 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted in the slaying of Tyrone Camp, said in a statement Monday that the settlement against the city of Louisville was recently finalized.
The lawsuit said officers wrongfully conspired to convict Porter in 1996 by fabricating evidence, using improper identification procedures and hiding evidence that would have cleared him.
Josh Abner, a spokesman for the county attorney's office in Jefferson County, told the Courier Journal that the settlement was finalized last week. He said there was no admission of liability.
The slaying remains unsolved.
