2 police officers disciplined for roles in woman's death

CLEVELAND (AP) - Two Cleveland police officers have been disciplined for their roles in the death of a mentally ill woman who stopped breathing while she was handcuffed and struggling with police.

The city said Monday that Officer Scott Aldridge was suspended for 10 days. Officer Bryan Myers received a written warning. Both were cleared of any criminal liability in 37-year-old Tanisha (tuh-NEESH'-uh) Anderson's 2014 death.

The city settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Anderson's family for $2.25 million.

A medical examiner found Anderson stopped breathing after being placed on her stomach and that heart problems and mental illness contributed to her death. Another medical expert found her collapse "more consistent with a cardiac event."

Cleveland.com reports the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association maintains neither officer did anything wrong and will contest Aldridge's suspension.

