2 police officers disciplined for roles in woman's death

CLEVELAND (AP) - Two Cleveland police officers have been disciplined for their roles in the death of a mentally ill woman who stopped breathing while she was handcuffed and struggling with police.
The city said Monday that Officer Scott Aldridge was suspended for 10 days. Officer Bryan Myers received a written warning. Both were cleared of any criminal liability in 37-year-old Tanisha (tuh-NEESH'-uh) Anderson's 2014 death.
The city settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Anderson's family for $2.25 million.
A medical examiner found Anderson stopped breathing after being placed on her stomach and that heart problems and mental illness contributed to her death. Another medical expert found her collapse "more consistent with a cardiac event."
Cleveland.com reports the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association maintains neither officer did anything wrong and will contest Aldridge's suspension.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools are studying the impact of a later school start time for high school students.Full Story >
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools are studying the impact of a later school start time for high school students.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are searching for a man wanted in a felonious assault investigation who they said threw a chair at a woman in a downtown Taco Bell.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are searching for a man wanted in a felonious assault investigation who they said threw a chair at a woman in a downtown Taco Bell.Full Story >
Information that has not been made public yet prompted Mayor John Cranley to ask City Manager Harry Black to resign, the vice mayor said Monday.Full Story >
Information that has not been made public yet prompted Mayor John Cranley to ask City Manager Harry Black to resign, the vice mayor said Monday.Full Story >
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.Full Story >
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.Full Story >
Who doesn’t dream of a life of luxury? For those who like the finer things in life, the tri-state area has a multitude of mansions to feast your eyes and wallets on.Full Story >
Who doesn’t dream of a life of luxury? For those who like the finer things in life, the tri-state area has a multitude of mansions to feast your eyes and wallets on.Full Story >