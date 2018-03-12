Police searching for man accused of throwing chair at woman in Taco Bell

Cincinnati police are searching for a man wanted in a felonious assault investigation who they said threw a chair at a woman in a downtown Taco Bell.

According to police, the female victim and her friends were inside the restaurant at 580 Walnut Street when the suspect entered and sat down in front of the victim.

After several minutes, the suspect stood, picked up a chair and then threw it at the victim striking her in the face, police said.

The suspect the fled from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Business Section Investigative Unit at 513-352-5446 or call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.