How to keep FOX19 NOW in your Facebook news feed

Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends from FOX19 NOW.

Desktop computers

Go to the FOX19 NOW Facebook page and make sure you have "liked" the page. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the drop-down menu.

Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!

Phone and tablet users

On your smartphone or tablet, go to the FOX19 NOW Facebook page and click “Like.”

Then select “Follow” or “Following;” click it and turn “Get Notifications” to the on position.

Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.

That's it! Thank you for choosing FOX19 NOW for your local news, weather, and sports coverage.

Copyright 2018 WXIX/FOX19 NOW. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the FOX19 NOW app here.