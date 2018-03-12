CPS is studying later start times for high school students and wants your input

Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools are studying the impact of a later school start time for high school students. (Pixabay/file)

Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools are studying the impact of a later school start time for high school students.

Studies show that starting the school day later in the morning for high school students can ensure students receive the optimum amount of sleep, reduce the number of teen auto accidents, and boost overall student performance, CPS officials say. The American Medical Association has said that high school students should begin schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Starting high schools within CPS at a later time in the morning can’t be done without significant modifications to the city’s Metro bus schedule and availability, and Metro officials estimate it would cost tens of millions of dollars to afford additional buses to accommodate those routes. In a March 2017 memo, Metro said it would cost between $25 million and $50 million to purchase enough buses to transport all CPS high school students to school at a later time. Metro is the exclusive provider of school transportation for CPS high schoolers.

And there are other factors, too: a later start time means a later end time, which impacts after-school activities and after-school work schedules, for example.

CPS is holding a Community Meeting to discuss later school start times Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Banquet Room at the Mayerson Academy, 2650 Highland Ave., Cincinnati. No registration is required.

CPS is also conducting a survey of high school students to get their input on school start times. The initial survey results will be shared at the community meeting on March 15.? Click here for a link to the survey.

