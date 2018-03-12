Hey Xavier/UC fans, here's what you can expect to pay for tourne - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Hey Xavier/UC fans, here's what you can expect to pay for tourney tickets

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
How much will it cost to see your team play in this year's NCAA Tournament? (Source: GoXavier.com, Wikipedia Commons) How much will it cost to see your team play in this year's NCAA Tournament? (Source: GoXavier.com, Wikipedia Commons)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

How much will it cost to see your team play in this year's NCAA Tournament?

Online ticket reseller VividSeats has put together a quick price guide to help fans. In a recent blog post, VividSeats listed a "Median Listed Ticket Price (as of Sunday night)" and a "Get-in" price.

The brackets are set: UC, Xavier play first Tourney games in same city

Below is a look at potential ticket prices for area teams:

South Dakota St. vs. Ohio State
Where? Boise
Median price as of Sunday: $300
Get-in price: $290

Davidson vs. Kentucky 
Where? Boise
Median as of Sunday: $463
Get-in: $280

Wright State vs. Tennessee
Where? Dallas
Median as of Sunday: $103
Get-in: $6

Georgia St. vs. Cincinnati
Where? Nashville
Median as of Sunday: $142
Get-in: $55

TBD vs. Xavier
Where? Nashville
Median as of Sunday: $151
Get-in: $51

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly