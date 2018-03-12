Hey Xavier/UC fans, here's what you can expect to pay for tourney tickets

How much will it cost to see your team play in this year's NCAA Tournament? (Source: GoXavier.com, Wikipedia Commons)

How much will it cost to see your team play in this year's NCAA Tournament?

Online ticket reseller VividSeats has put together a quick price guide to help fans. In a recent blog post, VividSeats listed a "Median Listed Ticket Price (as of Sunday night)" and a "Get-in" price.

Below is a look at potential ticket prices for area teams:

South Dakota St. vs. Ohio State

Where? Boise

Median price as of Sunday: $300

Get-in price: $290

Davidson vs. Kentucky

Where? Boise

Median as of Sunday: $463

Get-in: $280

Wright State vs. Tennessee

Where? Dallas

Median as of Sunday: $103

Get-in: $6

Georgia St. vs. Cincinnati

Where? Nashville

Median as of Sunday: $142

Get-in: $55

TBD vs. Xavier

Where? Nashville

Median as of Sunday: $151

Get-in: $51

