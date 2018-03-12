Report: Bengals bolster O-line in trade with Bills, move back in draft

The Bengals have acquired Cordy Glenn from the Bills in exchange for the two teams swapping first-round picks. (Flikr/Navin75)

The Bengals have traded for a starting left tackle, according to FOX19 Now’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Bengals have acquired Cordy Glenn from the Bills in exchange for the two teams swapping first-round picks. Buffalo moves up to the Bengals spot at No. 12 in the draft and the Bengals will now draft at No. 21 in the first round.

The teams also swapped middle round picks, with the Bengals taking Buffalo’s fifth-round pick and the Bills d ropping back to the Bengals pick in the sixth round.

Glenn is a former second-round pick and has started 77 career games with the Bills. He only played six games this past season due to injury.

Glenn has three-years remaining on his contract. He is expected to step in as the Bengals starting left tackle this coming season.

