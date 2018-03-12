House OKs bill to ban abortion procedure after 11 weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill to ban a common abortion procedure when women are at least 11 weeks into their pregnancies.
The measure cleared the Republican-led chamber on a 71-11 vote Monday after a sometimes-emotional debate. It now goes to the Senate.
The bill would prohibit an abortion procedure called "dilation and evacuation" 11 weeks or later into a pregnancy, except in medical emergencies.
Rep. Addia Wuchner says her bill would ban a "brutal" procedure. She says it would not take away abortion rights.
Abortion-rights activists say the bill would ban the most common method of second-trimester abortions. Lawmakers opposing the bill say it would infringe on a woman's right to make her own medical decisions and would provoke a legal challenge if it becomes law.
The legislation is House Bill 454.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati's first African-American police chief and arguably its most popular commander said Monday he's 'taken aback' by claims of a "rogue element:" and racism in the top levels of the police department against the current black chief and city manager.Full Story >
Cincinnati's first African-American police chief and arguably its most popular commander said Monday he's 'taken aback' by claims of a "rogue element:" and racism in the top levels of the police department against the current black chief and city manager.Full Story >
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.Full Story >
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.Full Story >
The Metropolitan Opera fired music director emeritus James Levine after an investigation found evidence of sexual abuse and harassment.Full Story >
The Metropolitan Opera fired music director emeritus James Levine after an investigation found evidence of sexual abuse and harassment.Full Story >
Overnight and the Tuesday morning commute look to be dry then a few flurries will develop late morning and early afternoon Tuesday.Full Story >
Overnight and the Tuesday morning commute look to be dry then a few flurries will develop late morning and early afternoon Tuesday.Full Story >
The Bengals have acquired Cordy Glenn from the Bills in exchange for the two teams swapping first-round picks.Full Story >
The Bengals have acquired Cordy Glenn from the Bills in exchange for the two teams swapping first-round picks.?Full Story >