Attention stargazers: 5 planets will be visible to the naked eye this weekend

You can see five planets in the sky this weekend. (Pixabay)

It's a good month for stargazers.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye this weekend, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

For the best chance at Mercury and Venus, here is what EarthSky had to say:

They’ll be relatively easy to view after sunset at northerly latitudes, but not that easy to see from temperate latitudes in the Southern Hemisphere, where these two worlds set almost immediately after the sun. Look low in the west shortly after the sun goes down. Venus will act as your guide to Mercury, because it’s about 12 times brighter than Mercury now.

Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn may be a bit tougher. EarthSky says those planets have slightly different rising times for different parts of the globe.

The Enquirer reports that between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday, Tri-State residents may get their shot:

...three planets stretched out in a line across the southern sky. Planets look like very bright non-twinkling stars, and the brightest of the morning planets, Jupiter, is unmistakable. At 88,000 miles in diameter, Jupiter is so huge that it shines brighter than any star. To the left of Jupiter (or toward the east), the planets Mars and Saturn hang out. They are about half as bright as Jupiter but display very different colors. Saturn, on the left, should shine with a steady yellow glow while Mars, to the right, will be noticeably redder.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.