Babysitter accused of beating toddler: Family preparing to say goodbye

The family of a 3-year-old girl allegedly abused by her babysitter is preparing to say goodbye. (WXIX)

The family of a 3-year-old girl allegedly abused by her babysitter is preparing to say goodbye. (WXIX)

The family of a 3-year-old girl allegedly abused by her babysitter is preparing to say goodbye. (WXIX)

The family of a 3-year-old girl allegedly abused by her babysitter is preparing to say goodbye.

To her loved ones, Hannah Wesche has always been something special.

"Had that personality that just demanded attention," said her aunt, Megan Latham.

RELATED | Sheriff: 3-year-old abused by babysitter 'hanging on by a thread'

Her relatives said that she has been a fighter since the day she was born. She spent her first three months of life in the hospital battling an illness.

"She fought it to be with us," said her grandmother, Kimberley Bayne.

The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is now in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side. Hannah's family said she is brain dead, and this week, they'll likely have to say goodbye.

"It's very hard for us to go up there and look at her," Bayne said.

The person accused of causing it all is Lindsay Partin, Hannah's babysitter. In a 911 call, Partin claimed that Hannah had fallen and hit her head the day before she had to be rushed to the hospital. Investigators have said that Partin shook and struck Hannah which caused the severe injuries.

"This woman's credentials were phenomenal," Bayne said.

Relatives said the situation is a shock because Partin presented herself as the perfect fit.

"She, from my understanding, was a preschool teacher, and she gave that job up, I was told, to babysit kids at home and stay home with her children," Bayne said.

Hannah's family said that bruises would pop up from time to time, but there was always an explanation.

"There never was any bumps or bruises or marks or anything that indicated that it was abuse," Latham said.

Hannah's relatives have said they are outraged that Partin is now out on bond, but said they're determined to continue Hannah's fight.

"I really want this lady to be put in prison for the rest of her life," Bayne said.

Knowing they will likely soon be forced to plan for a heartbreaking future, there is a GoFundMe page in place to help the family cover costs. Bayne said that after Hannah is gone, they plan to keep her memory alive by donating the funds that are leftover towards preventing and stopping child abuse.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

"We want justice for her," Bayne said. "(Hannah) deserves it. She does not deserve this. She does not deserve to be where she's at right now."

FOX19 NOW crews went to Partin's home on Monday to get her side of the story but were not able to reach her. Officials have indicated that more charges are possible in this case.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.