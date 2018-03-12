FC Cincinnati sets stadium site deadline, offers property tax payments to CPS

With the clock ticking on FC Cincinnati to choose a stadium location, the club has set a March 31 deadline to announce its selection. (WXIX)

Oakley, the West End, and Newport, Ky. are in play for the soccer-specific stadium, which would be built if the club is granted a 2020 MLS bid.

The team has offered to pay $100,000 in yearly property taxes to Cincinnati Public Schools if it builds in the West End. The school property tax payment would peak at $500,000 in 2031. After that, payments could generate up to $3.6 million.

CPS President Carolyn Jones says she's disappointed with the latest proposal.

The offer is less than what a development of that size would typically pay to the district, according to CPS -- a property valued at $250 million could pay an estimated $2.8 million annually to the schools.

"It's not in the best interest of our schools and our district to accept what they have proposed. That is not acceptable to us," said Jones.

Currently, CPS is making $70,000 in property taxes on the site.

"We're going to pay property taxes at a level that's greater than what CPS is receiving now," said Berding.

The deal also calls for FC Cincinnati to build a new $10 million high school stadium in the West End so the club could take over the current Stargel Stadium site.

West End residents have raised concerns about gentrification, but Berding says the team will bring a catalyst of opportunity to the area.

"The West End residents would be the first source for all jobs," said Berding.

The latest proposal also claims the soccer club would implement soccer programs at 29 CPS schools that don't offer the sport.

Berding also plans to host community events such as meetings, movie nights, and high school championship games.

CPS has not scheduled a date for a vote on the latest proposal.

Berding said that according to Forbes, MLS franchises don't make a whole lot of money.

"So, we do have a limit to what we believe we can do as we get started," he said. "Long-term, we want to be good corporate citizens and we want to work with CPS that as we grow and MLS grows, the popularity of the sport, television grows that those tax payments can grow. If all of us recognize our vision we can pay that full amount."

