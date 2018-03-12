Police respond to report of shots fired in Millvale - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police respond to report of shots fired in Millvale

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Police responded to reports of shots fired Monday night in Millvale.
MILLVALE, OH (FOX19) -

Police responded to reports of shots fired Monday night in Millvale.

Emergency crews were on the 3200 block of Beekman Street around 10 p.m.

Dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW there was a person down a few blocks from there, but it's unclear if it's connected to the original report of shots fired.

