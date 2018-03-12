White House News: What you might have missed on Monday

Stormy Daniels offers to return Trump affair hush money - Porn star Stormy Daniels is offering to return her "hush money.” Daniels has said she had sex on one occasion with President Donald Trump, and then carried on a friendship with him. She signed a nondisclosure agreement related to their relationship that Trump’s personal lawyer paid her $130,000 for in 2016.
Protests to await Trump's visit to California border - Numerous rallies both for and against Donald Trump's "big beautiful border wall" are expected to mark his first visit to California as president, where he will examine prototypes for future towering barriers to separate the United States and Mexico.
Trump to host Saudi Crown prince at White House on March 20 - The White House says President Donald Trump will hold talks next week with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says 32-year-old bin Salman - the heir apparent to King Salman - will visit the White House on March 20.
Trump honors World Series champion Houston Astros - President Donald Trump recognized the Houston Astros on Monday for their first World Series win, an "incredible victory" that Trump said was even more special following the devastation Hurricane Harvey wrought on the Texas city.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
Monday, March 12 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-03-12 22:11:31 GMT
Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:54:19 GMT
The Trump administration has quietly decided once again to allow Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport, despite presidential tweets decrying the practice as a 'horror show.' (Source: Pool/CNN)
Republicans on the House intelligence committee have completed a draft report concluding that there was no collusion or coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.
Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:54:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.Full Story >
As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.Full Story >
Monday, March 12 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-03-12 18:01:00 GMT
Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:53:42 GMT
(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The federal government censored, withheld or said it couldn’t find records sough...
The government censored and withheld federal records sought by citizens, journalists and others more regularly last year than at any point in the past decade, according to an Associated Press analysis of new U.S....Full Story >
The government censored and withheld federal records sought by citizens, journalists and others more regularly last year than at any point in the past decade, according to an Associated Press analysis of new U.S. data.Full Story >