Family of man who died in 1966 sells his comic collection

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio family wanting to preserve a rare comic book collection owned by their son who died decades ago has decided to sell it to a vintage toy store.

Jimmy Scott's family tucked his massive collection away when the 23-year-old died in a motorcycle accident in 1966. Scott's brother, Bob Scott, tells the Akron Beacon Journal he worried for years about how to preserve the 1,111 books.

The family recently decided to sell the collection to a vintage toy store in Canal Fulton called Toys Time Forgot as a way of preserving it.

Store manager Jami Meeker says many of the books feature the first appearances of characters like Green Goblin and Thor.

The store plans to sell the books, including a certificate honoring Jimmy Scott with each one sold.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

