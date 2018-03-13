Terminally ill woman denied marriage license - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Terminally ill woman denied marriage license

Aubri Gillilan has a rare form of malignant melanoma that keeps her bedridden, but officials say she has to appear in person to receive a license. (Source: WSB/CNN) Aubri Gillilan has a rare form of malignant melanoma that keeps her bedridden, but officials say she has to appear in person to receive a license. (Source: WSB/CNN)

FAIRBURN, GA (WSB/CNN) – A husband-to-be is having difficulty fulfilling the dying wish of his bedridden fiancee because officials won’t give him a marriage license if she doesn’t appear in person.

Aubri Gillilan’s dying wish is to marry the father of her four children, a 4-year-old daughter and triplets.

"I've got four little babies with him, and there's nothing more that I want than to get married to him,” Gillilan said.

The kids keep asking when their daddy is going to marry their mommy, Gillilan’s fiance Andrew Hendrickson says.

"I don't know what to tell them. I told them that Daddy's working on it,” Hendrickson said.

But while Hendrickson has been working to marry Gillilan, the two aren’t having much luck.

Gillian has a rare form of malignant melanoma that keeps her bedridden and in a lot of pain.

When Hendrickson went to get a marriage license, he was told Gillilan had to be there too.

"I told them she was under hospice care, that she was bedridden. She wasn't able to come,” Hendrickson said.

Officials refused to give him a license.

"Let me get married. There isn't no reason why I shouldn't be able to,” Gillilan said.

Fulton County Probate Judge Pinkie Toomer said by phone that it’s difficult to send a worker to someone’s home because of security issues, but she’s looking into what can be done.

Gillilan says the marriage license would mean the world to her.

"This is the best thing I can have. There's no way for me to walk down the aisle,” she said.

Hendrickson says he’s tried neighboring counties, and they’ve all told him the same thing. He even offered to let Gillilan appear via Skype, but they still said no.

Copyright 2018 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • Bids to curb health care costs offer little more than talk

    Bids to curb health care costs offer little more than talk

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-03-12 04:50:54 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:42 AM EDT2018-03-13 09:42:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, dawn breaks over the Capitol in Washington. The once bipartisan drive to curb increases in health care premiums has devolved into a partisan struggle with escalating demands...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, dawn breaks over the Capitol in Washington. The once bipartisan drive to curb increases in health care premiums has devolved into a partisan struggle with escalating demands...

    Congress' effort to stabilize the nation's insurance markets is faltering amid escalating demands by each party and erratic positions by President Donald Trump.

    Full Story >

    Congress' effort to stabilize the nation's insurance markets is faltering amid escalating demands by each party and erratic positions by President Donald Trump.

    Full Story >

  • Terminally ill woman denied marriage license

    Terminally ill woman denied marriage license

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-03-13 07:02:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-03-13 07:02:35 GMT
    Aubri Gillilan has a rare form of malignant melanoma that keeps her bedridden, but officials say she has to appear in person to receive a license. (Source: WSB/CNN)Aubri Gillilan has a rare form of malignant melanoma that keeps her bedridden, but officials say she has to appear in person to receive a license. (Source: WSB/CNN)

    The woman has a rare form of malignant melanoma that keeps her bedridden, but officials say she has to appear in person to receive a license.

    Full Story >

    The woman has a rare form of malignant melanoma that keeps her bedridden, but officials say she has to appear in person to receive a license.

    Full Story >

  • Study: Cholesterol drug lowers risk of death, heart attack

    Study: Cholesterol drug lowers risk of death, heart attack

    Saturday, March 10 2018 12:55 PM EST2018-03-10 17:55:02 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-13 03:45:14 GMT
    (Sanofi via AP). This undated product image provided by Sanofi shows Praluent 75 mg, a drug sold by Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. It’s one of a new class of cholesterol medicines that lower cholesterol far more than statin medicines can. A key ...(Sanofi via AP). This undated product image provided by Sanofi shows Praluent 75 mg, a drug sold by Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. It’s one of a new class of cholesterol medicines that lower cholesterol far more than statin medicines can. A key ...
    A newer type of cholesterol drug modestly lowered heart risks and deaths in a big study.Full Story >
    A newer type of cholesterol drug modestly lowered heart risks and deaths in a big study.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly