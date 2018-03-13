Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

The morning commute will be dry Tuesday, but we could see scattered snow showers after 10 a.m.Full Story >
Cincinnati's first African-American police chief and arguably its most popular commander said Monday he's 'taken aback' by claims of a "rogue element:" and racism in the top levels of the police department against the current black chief and city manager.Full Story >
Cincinnati Public School board members are disappointed in the amount of money FC Cincinnati hopes to pay in taxes if the district approves a land exchange deal for the team to build a $10 million soccer-specific stadium in the West End.Full Story >
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.Full Story >
Information that has not been made public yet prompted Mayor John Cranley to ask City Manager Harry Black to resign, the vice mayor said Monday.Full Story >
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureFull Story >
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchFull Story >
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreFull Story >
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsFull Story >
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseFull Story >
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsFull Story >
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksFull Story >
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanFull Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandFull Story >
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleFull Story >
