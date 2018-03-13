Students, bus driver throw fists in fight caught on video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Several students have been captured on video fighting a school bus driver in Ohio and knocking him to the ground.
WBNS-TV reports the fight happened Friday at Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center in Columbus just after its 2:30 p.m. dismissal.
Police say two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old fought the 53-year-old bus driver. In the video, the driver is seen swinging at a student, missing and then falling to the ground when he is struck from behind.
Police say the driver suffered minor injuries.
Columbus City school officials say the bus driver was taken off the road Monday. It is unclear if the driver or the students involved will face further discipline.
Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A rolled-over truck shut down most of southbound Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel Tuesday morning.Full Story >
A rolled-over truck shut down most of southbound Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Mayor John Cranley is expected to return to City Hall Tuesday after an quick trip out of state to attend a special meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors as controversy erupted over his request for the city manager to resign.Full Story >
Mayor John Cranley is expected to return to City Hall Tuesday after an quick trip out of state to attend a special meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors as controversy erupted over his request for the city manager to resign.Full Story >
Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, will be coming to the Tri-State to visit Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, will be coming to the Tri-State to visit Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Tuesday morning.Full Story >
The morning commute will be dry Tuesday, but we could see scattered snow showers after 10 a.m.Full Story >
The morning commute will be dry Tuesday, but we could see scattered snow showers after 10 a.m.Full Story >
Cincinnati's first African-American police chief and arguably its most popular commander said Monday he's 'taken aback' by claims of a "rogue element:" and racism in the top levels of the police department against the current black chief and city manager.Full Story >
Cincinnati's first African-American police chief and arguably its most popular commander said Monday he's 'taken aback' by claims of a "rogue element:" and racism in the top levels of the police department against the current black chief and city manager.Full Story >