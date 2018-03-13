Flipped semi closes SB I-71 at Lytle Tunnel - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Flipped semi closes SB I-71 at Lytle Tunnel

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A flipped truck is blocking two lanes on SB I-71 at the Lytle Tunnel in downtown Cincinnati Tuesday morning. (ohgo.com) A flipped truck is blocking two lanes on SB I-71 at the Lytle Tunnel in downtown Cincinnati Tuesday morning. (ohgo.com)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A rolled-over semi tractor-trailer shut down southbound Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel Tuesday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Minor injuries were reported when the crash occurred just after 6 a.m., they said.

The crashed truck remains on the highway as it curves out of the tunnel, blocking all but the left lane on westbound Fort Washington Way.

Motorists are being routed off SB I-71 onto the Third Street exit, where they are inching east to try to return to the highway at I-75.

We're seeing delays backing up on the highway.

Detour around the mess by taking westbound Norwood Lateral to southbound I-75 to get Downtown, but expect delays on I-75 as you go through Downtown now, and across the Brent Spence Bridge into northern Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Flipped semi closes SB I-71 at Lytle Tunnel

    Flipped semi closes SB I-71 at Lytle Tunnel

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-03-13 11:04:25 GMT
    A flipped truck is blocking two lanes on SB I-71 at the Lytle Tunnel in downtown Cincinnati Tuesday morning. (ohgo.com)A flipped truck is blocking two lanes on SB I-71 at the Lytle Tunnel in downtown Cincinnati Tuesday morning. (ohgo.com)

    A rolled-over truck shut down most of southbound Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel Tuesday morning.

    Full Story >

    A rolled-over truck shut down most of southbound Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel Tuesday morning.

    Full Story >

  • Protests to await Trump's visit to California border

    Protests to await Trump's visit to California border

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-03-13 06:14:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-03-13 11:02:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...

    Trump will visit eight towering prototypes of his planned wall Tuesday before addressing Marines in San Diego and attending a fund-raiser in Los Angeles.

    Full Story >

    Trump will visit eight towering prototypes of his planned wall Tuesday before addressing Marines in San Diego and attending a fund-raiser in Los Angeles.

    Full Story >

  • Latest nor'easter starts to slam storm-battered Northeast

    Latest nor'easter starts to slam storm-battered Northeast

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:11:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-03-13 11:01:39 GMT
    (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    Full Story >

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly