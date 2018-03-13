Flipped semi closes SB I-71 at Lytle Tunnel

A flipped truck is blocking two lanes on SB I-71 at the Lytle Tunnel in downtown Cincinnati Tuesday morning. (ohgo.com)

A rolled-over semi tractor-trailer shut down southbound Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel Tuesday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Minor injuries were reported when the crash occurred just after 6 a.m., they said.

The crashed truck remains on the highway as it curves out of the tunnel, blocking all but the left lane on westbound Fort Washington Way.

Motorists are being routed off SB I-71 onto the Third Street exit, where they are inching east to try to return to the highway at I-75.

We're seeing delays backing up on the highway.

Detour around the mess by taking westbound Norwood Lateral to southbound I-75 to get Downtown, but expect delays on I-75 as you go through Downtown now, and across the Brent Spence Bridge into northern Kentucky.

Plan your travel if headed into downtown from 275 in Ohio. Overturned semi could take a while to clear near Little Tunnel. @fox19 #cincytraffic pic.twitter.com/I3zsxlodEO — Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) March 13, 2018

