Video: Corn spill shuts down Ohio interstate

A flipped truck shut down SB I-275 at Ohio 32 Tuesday morning. (www.ohgo.com)

An overturned truck caused major traffic problems Downtown Tuesday. It closed SB I-71 at the Lytle Tunnel (FOX19 NOW/Frankie Jupiter)

A semi flipped over and lost its load of corn Tuesday morning.

It happened on southbound Interstate 275 near State Route 32 in Union Township just before 10 a.m.

The crash left kernels spread across the roadway for several hours. No injuries were reported.

Before that, a semi overturned on Fort Washington Way early this morning.

The accident, reported just after 6 a.m. impacted two highways and a major west-east thoroughfare:

It closed southbound Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel

Stacked cars up on northbound I-471 as they headed across the Big Mac Bridge from northern Kentucky into Downtown

Reduced westbound Columbia Parkway to one lane as it merged with southbound I-71 onto Fort Washington Way.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries, Cincinnati police said.

The area is now reopened to all traffic.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.