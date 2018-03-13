Video: Corn spill shuts down Ohio interstate - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Video: Corn spill shuts down Ohio interstate

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
An overturned truck caused major traffic problems Downtown Tuesday. It closed SB I-71 at the Lytle Tunnel (FOX19 NOW/Frankie Jupiter) An overturned truck caused major traffic problems Downtown Tuesday. It closed SB I-71 at the Lytle Tunnel (FOX19 NOW/Frankie Jupiter)
A flipped truck shut down SB I-275 at Ohio 32 Tuesday morning. (www.ohgo.com) A flipped truck shut down SB I-275 at Ohio 32 Tuesday morning. (www.ohgo.com)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A semi flipped over and lost its load of corn Tuesday morning.

It happened on southbound Interstate 275 near State Route 32 in Union Township just before 10 a.m.

The crash left kernels spread across the roadway for several hours. No injuries were reported.

Before that, a semi overturned on Fort Washington Way early this morning.

The accident, reported just after 6 a.m. impacted two highways and a major west-east thoroughfare:

  • It closed southbound Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel
  • Stacked cars up on northbound I-471 as they headed across the Big Mac Bridge from northern Kentucky into Downtown
  • Reduced westbound Columbia Parkway to one lane as it merged with southbound I-71 onto Fort Washington Way.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries, Cincinnati police said.

The area is now reopened to all traffic.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly