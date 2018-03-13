Schwarzenegger plans to sue oil companies over global warming

The former governor of California told Politico during a podcast from the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, that he plans to sue oil companies.
He accused oil producers of "knowingly killing people all over the world."
Schwarzenegger compared them to tobacco companies, saying they have known since 1959 that fossil fuels would lead to global warming.
It was fantastic to talk politics with all of you at @sxsw! Thank you @IsaacDovere for a wonderful conversation. We should all be proud of our political parties but we need our leaders to be public servants, not party servants. pic.twitter.com/ox8Y1XVyKD
Schwarzenegger isn't the only one taking their climate change fight to court.
A group of children filed suit against the U.S. government over climate change in 2015. Called Juliana v. U.S., the case is proceeding despite the Trump adminstration's attempt to stop it, Our Children's Trust said.
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.Full Story >
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File). FILE - In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, file photo, visitors look at a display booth for Qualcomm at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing. On Monday, March 12, 2018, President Donald Trump blocked...
President Donald Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national security grounds.Full Story >
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...
Trump will visit eight towering prototypes of his planned wall Tuesday before addressing Marines in San Diego and attending a fund-raiser in Los Angeles.