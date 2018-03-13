At least 44 kid-on-kid sex assault cases on Kentucky bases

By The Associated Press
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other kids on base.
An Associated Press investigation finds that sex assault cases occurring where military kids live and learn often die on the desks of prosecutors. Criminal investigators shelve an unknown number of reports.
Instead of punishment or rehabilitation, offenders may be shuffled into the civilian world.
The Pentagon doesn't know the extent of the problem. On two bases in Kentucky, records the Army acknowledges are incomplete document at least 44 sex assault cases among children or teens since 2007. Fort Campbell accounted for 30; Fort Knox the other 14.
Pentagon officials promised to take "appropriate actions."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
