'90s rapper Craig Mack dead at 46

RNN – Craig Mack, a 90s Hip Hop star, is dead at the age of 46, according to media reports.

Mack died of heart failure Monday at a hospital near his home in Walterboro, SC.

Mack’s 1994 hit, “Flava In Ya Ear,” earned a Grammy nomination for best rap solo performance.

A post shared by FunkFlex (@funkflex) on Mar 12, 2018 at 11:15pm PDT

The song was remixed with performances by Busta Rhymes, the late Notorious BIG and LL Cool J.

Together with Mack and Notorious BIG, Sean "Diddy" Combs established Bad Boy Entertainment.

Mack in recent years, passed on fame and turned to religion becoming part of the Christian commune Overcomer Ministry in Walterboro, SC.

Ralph Gordon Stair, the church's pastor, was arrested on sexual assault charges.

Rapper Erick Sermon tweeted that he was "devastated over the news of Craig Mack."

I'm devastated over the news of Craig Mack.. We just finishing up his new album.. smh.. Rest in Power Craig... — Erick Sermon (@iAmErickSermon) March 13, 2018

Mack is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.