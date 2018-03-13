Investigation puts 2 Kentucky police officers on leave

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky police chief and and officer have been placed on paid leave while a federal investigation in to the department continues.
Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry says city police Chief Sean Henry and Officer Chris Trulock are on leave indefinitely pending the investigation's outcome. Curry says he doesn't know why the department is being investigated.
Curry says electronics, including Trulock's and Henry's personal cellphones, were seized March 5 by the FBI and state police during search. News outlets report the search shuttered the department until Wednesday and seized electronics were returned Friday.
The mayor says the department is down to four officers, with one assigned to a local high school "because of all the school shootings."
State police and the Hart County Sheriff's Office are providing law enforcement assistance.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
