1 dead after bus carrying students crashes into ravine

A charter bus carrying high school students crashed into a ravine about 20 miles east of Mobile, AL. At least 40 were injured. (Source: Jesus Tejeda/CNN)

(RNN) – One person is confirmed dead after a bus carrying high school students from Texas crashed into a ravine on the Alabama-Florida line around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities believe about 52 people were on the charter bus from Houston. It’s unclear how many people are injured, but WKRG-TV reports 45 people suffered injuries, 20 of which are serious.



Jesus Tejada captured the aftermath of the accident in a Facebook video.

Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions about 20 miles east of Mobile, AL, so that helicopters can transport the injured to area hospitals.

Channelview Independent School District, which is located east of Houston, has confirmed band students from their Channelview High School were on the bus to KHOU in Houston.

Pray for the athletes of Channelview HS....got in a bus crash in Alabama ???????????? — SC: Felz713 (@Felz_) March 13, 2018

