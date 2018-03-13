Bus driver killed after bus carrying high school students crashes into ravine

Interstate 10 near Mobile, AL, was closed as first responders rescued passengers from a charter bus that crashed into a ravine. Many of the passengers were high school students. (Source: WEAR/CNN)Full Story >
A rolled-over truck shut down most of southbound Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel Tuesday morning.Full Story >
The morning commute will be dry Tuesday, but we could see scattered snow showers after 10 a.m.Full Story >
Mayor John Cranley is expected to return to City Hall Tuesday after an quick trip out of state to attend a special meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors as controversy erupted over his request for the city manager to resign.Full Story >
Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, will be coming to the Tri-State to visit Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati's first African-American police chief and arguably its most popular commander said Monday he's 'taken aback' by claims of a "rogue element:" and racism in the top levels of the police department against the current black chief and city manager.Full Story >
