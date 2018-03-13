Kentucky county to install metal detectors in more schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky county board of education superintendent says his district will move toward offering metal detectors in more area middle and high schools.

News outlets report the Fayette County school district announced Frederick Douglass High School would be the first school with fixed metal detectors after a student accidentally shot himself in the hand Friday. These efforts reverse the district's earlier decision that having all secondary students use metal detectors would be too time consuming and costly.

County Superintendent Manny Caulk says he's unsure how many of the district's 31 secondary schools will get fixed metal detectors, but "we have to have a starting point." He says potential changes by the school board may enable middle and high schools to use handheld metal detector wands in the meantime.

