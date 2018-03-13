Trucker sentenced to 55 years for deadly 2015 crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing six people and injuring others in 2015 when his tractor-trailer careened into stopped traffic on a Tennessee highway.
Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Don Poole sentenced 42-year-old Benjamin Brewer on Monday.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Brewer apologized, and Poole said he appreciated the gesture but Brewer was a "dangerous offender." Prosecutors said Brewer had methamphetamines in his system when he sped down Interstate 75 and barreled through the cars without braking, traveling 453 feet before his tractor-trailer stopped.
Brewer's attorneys noted no responding officers said Brewer appeared under the influence and a state toxicologist admitted to contaminating Brewer's blood test that was methamphetamine-positive. Brewer was convicted January of six counts of vehicular homicide, among other charges.
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com
