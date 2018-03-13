It's Pi Day: Math geeks unite

Pi is approximately 3.14159. Round it down to two decimal points and you get 3.14. That’s why Pi Day is celebrated on March 14. (Source: PiDay.org)

(RNN) – Some celebrations are more irrational than others. Pi Day is one of them.

You might remember pi as one of your geometry nightmares. It’s the symbol (the Greek letter "π") that represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

Pi is an irrational number, which means it goes on and on. The ratio doesn’t have an exact value. It’s been calculated to 1 trillion decimal places with no end in sight.

It’s approximately 3.14159. Round it down to two decimal points and you get 3.14. That’s why Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 (3/14).

For math geeks, this fascination with pi is heartfelt. Hank with SciShow can barely contain himself.

Pi Day jokes

If you care enough about pi, there are plenty of nerdy jokes to tickle your funny bone this time of year.

Pi Day T-shirts

Pi Day artwork

Creating some excitement for the big celebration......#PiDay pic.twitter.com/TUeNCTsl8B — Anne Nower (@AnneNower) March 8, 2018

Pi Day singalong (take a big breath first)

Pi Day finale

And for those who can’t figure out the difference between pi and pie, but still like math, graphs and charts, here’s a classic gag from the TV show “How I Met Your Mother."

