Kentucky school bus crash injures 18 students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a crash involving a Kentucky school bus sent 18 students to a hospital to get evaluated.
News outlets report the crash happened Tuesday in Louisville as students were on their way to school. Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Allison Martin said the bus had 41 students on board and they were heading to Fairdale Elementary and Coral Ridge Elementary.
Jefferson County School spokesman Daniel Kemp said 18 students were taken to the hospital for "minor injuries" and the rest were taken to school.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
