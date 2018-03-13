House OKs bill to ban abortion procedure after 11 weeks

The driver of a charter bus carrying high school students is dead. Another victim is in critical condition.Full Story >
The driver of a charter bus carrying high school students is dead. Another victim is in critical condition.Full Story >
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.Full Story >
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.Full Story >
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.Full Story >
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.Full Story >
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.Full Story >
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.Full Story >