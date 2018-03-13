Trenton Police looking for 2 women in iPhone robbery

Trenton Police looking for two women involved in Metro PCS robbery Monday

Trenton Police are looking for three people they say were involved in a robbery Monday afternoon.

Police say two women stole two new iPhones from a Metro PCS around 1:40 p.m.

A male suspect assaulted the store owner who was trying to stop the women from stealing the phones, police say.

The three left in a tan four-door Toyota Camry, police say.

If you know the identity of the three you're asked to call Officer Hiter or Detective Gill with the Trenton Police Department.

