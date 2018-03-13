Oops! Lyft driver mistakenly forgets mom in trip with kids

You could say a case of the Mondays carried into Tuesday for one Miami Township Lyft driver.

The driver's misfortune became a tale two children and their mother will have to tell for years to come.

Miami Township police say a mother called the ride-share service to take her and her two children to an address on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township Tuesday.

All went as planned at first; the driver arrived, the mother buckled in her children, and the driver took off toward their destination, police say.

However, there was one slight problem. The mother of the two children was not along for the journey.

The mother told police that as she was walking to the other side of the car, the driver drove away with the children.

The driver didn't even realize his mistake until he and the two children arrived at the destination, police say.

Officers tracked the driver down on Deshler Drive and determined this was nothing more than a misunderstanding.

Maybe from now on the driver will check all seats in the car along with the mirrors before taking off.

