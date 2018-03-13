3rd major snowstorm in 2 weeks slams Northeast

(RNN) – It’s once. Twice. Three times a nor’easter.
Pardon the folks up the East Coast if they’re a bit grumpy these days. They’re in the middle of their third major snowstorm in less than two weeks.
Three nor'easters March 2-13,— Chris Dolce (@chrisdolcewx) March 13, 2018
2018. #noreaster (Imagery: RAMMB/CIRA) pic.twitter.com/LinDXrlx3B
As the third #noreaster in 10 days impacts New England with heavy snow and strong winds, here is the water vapor imagery #GOESEast captured over the U.S. in the past 72 hrs. leading up to the storm. More imagery: https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/EJVlvTWJmt— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) March 13, 2018
The heaviest snow is forecast from New York to Maine with blizzard conditions expected from Massachusetts north.
Up to 2 feet of snow is projected for the Boston area. It’s already piling up.
The view from State Street, downtown Boston. #bostonsnow #noreaster boston pic.twitter.com/NEyj7UwBEZ— Brian (@bigblue82) March 13, 2018
Faced with the onslaught of winter weather, a local radio station decided to laugh instead of cry.
Good morning! Happy snow day. Here's a few highlights of the coming storm you should know: pic.twitter.com/qd15GWGYj3— WBUR (@WBUR) March 13, 2018
Others took a more Zen approach.
?? Good Morning friends ! Wishing you a fantastic Tuesday ! Enjoy your day ! ?? #friends #Happiness #snowday #snow #outdoor #Outdoors #fun #Vacation #tuesday #camping #Nature #hiking #BaseBall #outdoor #JOY #fun #weekend #adventure #friendship #winter #nature #weather ???? pic.twitter.com/3Fr6Zupnk0— Lori Anne (@patsfan828) March 13, 2018
Children and pets love a good snow day.
Kids enjoying the snow #snowday pic.twitter.com/tEWcEf58VN— Quickway (@Quickway4) March 12, 2018
@boston25 Our German Shepherd, Lilly, is loving the current conditions! ??? #noreaster #blizzardsarebetteratDQ pic.twitter.com/KLYD9Frtoj— Nopenopenope (@AprilExplorz) March 13, 2018
Another #snowday ?? pic.twitter.com/LDGHBNrKHU— NAEYA (@Rustylinda) March 13, 2018
Some adults love the snow too.
Just juggling a few things this morning out in the Nor’easter.— Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) March 13, 2018
?? by @citizengrace #wcvb pic.twitter.com/KylxV0NvFf
Hey Boston! Snow got you down? Don't worry, we'll be sliding into spring before you know it! #blizzard #snowday #WinterStormSkylar #BOSnow pic.twitter.com/TY3dpen6w5— The Boston Yeti (@BostonYeti2015) March 13, 2018
Of course, there are some inconveniences with any big storm.
When Boston closes DD, it’s the beginning of the End. #blizzard pic.twitter.com/NldR9Wh8ED— Tracie X™ (@eicarttracie) March 13, 2018
The storm comes just a week ahead of the official start of spring. Many were hoping the weather would reflect that fact.
For real ?????? #noreaster #boston #snowday pic.twitter.com/PpC7uAu5Fu— ?????????? RK ♠?♥????? (@HeartEyes4Brady) March 13, 2018
But winter is being stubborn. Plus, we were given fair warning back on Groundhog Day.
6 More Weeks of Winter! #punxsutawneyphil #ghd2018 ???? https://t.co/NrLjyyKYi6— Punxsutawney Phil (@GroundhogClub) February 2, 2018
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.Full Story >
The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.Full Story >
The heaviest snow is forecast from New York to Maine with blizzard conditions expected in Massachusetts and Maine.Full Story >
The heaviest snow is forecast from New York to Maine with blizzard conditions expected in Massachusetts and Maine.Full Story >
Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region.Full Story >
Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region.Full Story >
Remember Shelly Island, the island that popped up in summer 2017? It's officially gone, according to NASA.Full Story >
Remember Shelly Island, the island that popped up in summer 2017? It's officially gone, according to NASA.Full Story >
The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.Full Story >
The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.Full Story >
The heaviest snow is forecast from New York to Maine with blizzard conditions expected in Massachusetts and Maine.Full Story >
The heaviest snow is forecast from New York to Maine with blizzard conditions expected in Massachusetts and Maine.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region.Full Story >
Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >