3rd major snowstorm in 2 weeks slams Northeast

(RNN) – It’s once. Twice. Three times a nor’easter.

Pardon the folks up the East Coast if they’re a bit grumpy these days. They’re in the middle of their third major snowstorm in less than two weeks.

The heaviest snow is forecast from New York to Maine with blizzard conditions expected from Massachusetts north.

Up to 2 feet of snow is projected for the Boston area. It’s already piling up.

Faced with the onslaught of winter weather, a local radio station decided to laugh instead of cry.

Others took a more Zen approach.

Children and pets love a good snow day.

Some adults love the snow too.

Of course, there are some inconveniences with any big storm.

The storm comes just a week ahead of the official start of spring. Many were hoping the weather would reflect that fact.

But winter is being stubborn.  Plus, we were given fair warning back on Groundhog Day.

