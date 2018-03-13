3rd major snowstorm in 2 weeks slams Northeast

(RNN) – It’s once. Twice. Three times a nor’easter.

Pardon the folks up the East Coast if they’re a bit grumpy these days. They’re in the middle of their third major snowstorm in less than two weeks.

As the third #noreaster in 10 days impacts New England with heavy snow and strong winds, here is the water vapor imagery #GOESEast captured over the U.S. in the past 72 hrs. leading up to the storm. More imagery: https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/EJVlvTWJmt — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) March 13, 2018

The heaviest snow is forecast from New York to Maine with blizzard conditions expected from Massachusetts north.

Up to 2 feet of snow is projected for the Boston area. It’s already piling up.

Faced with the onslaught of winter weather, a local radio station decided to laugh instead of cry.

Good morning! Happy snow day. Here's a few highlights of the coming storm you should know: pic.twitter.com/qd15GWGYj3 — WBUR (@WBUR) March 13, 2018

Others took a more Zen approach.

Children and pets love a good snow day.

Some adults love the snow too.

Just juggling a few things this morning out in the Nor’easter.



?? by @citizengrace #wcvb pic.twitter.com/KylxV0NvFf — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) March 13, 2018

Of course, there are some inconveniences with any big storm.

When Boston closes DD, it’s the beginning of the End. #blizzard pic.twitter.com/NldR9Wh8ED — Tracie X™ (@eicarttracie) March 13, 2018

The storm comes just a week ahead of the official start of spring. Many were hoping the weather would reflect that fact.

But winter is being stubborn. Plus, we were given fair warning back on Groundhog Day.

