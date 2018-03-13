Report: Anderson product Norwell signs with Jaguars - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Report: Anderson product Norwell signs with Jaguars

Posted by Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
Andrew Norwell (http://www.panthers.com) Andrew Norwell (http://www.panthers.com)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Anderson High School graduate Andrew Norwell is reportedly set to become the highest paid guard in the NFL.

Norwell agreed to a five-year, $66.5 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN.

Norwell is considered the top guard on the free agent market and will receive $30 million in guaranteed money. He will become the NFL’s highest paid guard, averaging $13.3 million per year.

Norwell played college football at Ohio State and is coming off his first All-Pro season. He had played all four years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

